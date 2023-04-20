Alan Williams Jr., a junior at Lawrence County Career Technical Center, is set for a bout against Pawan Pokhrel on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves State Finals located at the PRO+SPORTS Complex in Monroeville.
Williams is scheduled to be one of the first of five fights on Saturday. The first match’s bell will ring at 2 p.m. Williams will compete in the 132-pound weight division.
Williams said preparation for the fight has, “Been great,” adding, “It’s been wonderful. I’ve been on weight during the whole training camp. Things are flying by easy. It’s also hard too. Its great work, wonderful work.”
Williams trains with Benny Frisk and Terry Black. Black operates and trains boxers out of the Foundation Boxing Center.
“It’s been a blessing,” Black said of Williams’ preparation. “The kid actually has been in New Castle basketball and football. They wouldn’t play him enough because he was undersized and he quit. I told him that he’s, ‘A different fighter and kid than he was six months ago when he walked in.’”
The rightie has been preparing for Pokhrel by watching film.
“He’s a pretty tall guy,” Williams said. “He’s quick and likes to jump around and move in and around a lot. That’s about it.”
What are the keys to success for Williams?
“Throwing a lot of punches and fighting how I fight,” Williams said. “Keeping a long jab and using my right hand and the left hook.”
“He likes to load up and get the knockout shot,” Black said of Williams. “He does tend to do that. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”
