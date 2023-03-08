Alan Williams picked up a win in the boxing ring.
Williams, who trains out of The Foundation Boxing and Youth Center in New Castle, captured a second-round TKO stoppage victory over Aiden Bolinger.
The win advances Williams to the Pittsburgh Golden Gloves finals on April 1.
