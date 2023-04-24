Alan Williams Jr. battled his way to a boxing championship Saturday.
Williams, who is 17, defeated Pawan Pokhrel in the 132-pound weight class in the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves State Finals located at the PRO+SPORTS Complex in Monroeville. Williams is a junior at Lawrence County Career Technical Center.
Williams won the three-round fight in a unanimous decision. Pokhrel was representing the South Park Boxing Club in Pittsburgh.
“I feel like I controlled the fight, all three rounds,” Williams said. “It didn’t go as planned. I was thinking TKO. I was pretty confident going in.
“My jab and right hand was lethal. He kept running to my right hand each time.”
There were no kids in the weight class from Philadelphia to move forward. Fighters have to have at least 10 amateur fights to advance and also be 18 years of age.
However, there are lower brackets and there were enough boxers in the one division, which allows fighters to still compete with each other and still win a championship.
Williams trains with Benny Frisk and Terry Black. Black operates and trains boxers out of the Foundation Boxing Center.
“The kid did good. Real good,” Black said. “There were things I thought that could be improved; there’s always room for improvement. He knows that.
“He will be in the gym first thing Monday. He’s a worker. I wish I had 20 kids like Alan. I think this kid is special.”
Said Williams, “I’m feeling pretty good. Just not as satisfied as I should be. I’m going to continue to work hard.”
Black said there are bouts coming up in May that Williams will set his sights on.
“We’re looking forward to May 13. We’re trying to get a fight in Butler,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.