McKEESPORT — The Shenango High boys basketball team came up short Tuesday night.
The 11th-seeded Wildcats dropped a 61-54 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff matchup to host Serra Catholic. The loss ends Shenango’s season at 8-15.
“They’re (Serra Catholic) a good team and they can shoot it well,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We got to learn to get stops. That’s the one thing I think we come up a little bit short was getting the stops when we need the stops. We’d get within one or two and we couldn’t get a stop to get over the hump.”
Braden Zeigler and Brody McQuiston paced Shenango with 15 points each while Dalton Peters added 14.
The Wildcats held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter.
“We knew that Shenango shouldn’t have been an 11 seed. They’re a really good team and we thought they should’ve been seeded higher,” Eagles coach AJ Corso said. “We knew we were going to be expecting a battle when they came down here. Brody (McQuiston) is a very good basketball player and number five (Zeigler) is a very good shooter. We knew we had to give it all our best tonight to come out with the win. They’re a good team and should keep their heads up about coming down here.”
The Wildcats would trail the remainder of the game after their lead in the first quarter.
Zeigler was able to tie the game at 36 in the third quarter with 3:26 left. Sixth-seeded Serra Catholic responded right after and pulled away for the victory.
The Wildcats will lose five members of their roster to graduation in Caden Cook, Connor Hilton, Tyler Morosky, Peters and Preston Schry.
“I’m really proud of the seniors. We started off not very well, we were like two and twelve to start the season,” McQuiston said. “I think a lot of teams would’ve cashed it in and our seniors stayed the course and kept everybody working hard. I think we knew it was going to be a rough start and we lost a lot from last year. We had a brutal schedule this year, a lot of road games, a lot of big schools and our seniors kind of led us and didn’t let anyone down.
“I’m proud of the seniors for the effort they put in because the season could have went in the tank. You start two and twelve and it’s pretty hard to stay the course. I was proud of the seniors; the way they stayed the course and kept us on track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.