The Westminster College softball team spilt its Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader on the road against Franciscan on Tuesday.
The Lady Titans (14-2 PAC, 27-4 overall) won the opener, 11-3. Westminster dropped the nightcap, 6-2.
Westminster's Brooke Atkins, a junior and Laurel High graduate, had two hits in the second game.
SOFTBALL
Latess Named PAC Hitter of the Week
Lady Titans junior Mackenzie Latess (Laurel) was named this week’s PAC Hitter of the Week.
Latess hit .579 (11 for 19) with a double, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBIs and six runs scored last week for Westminster, which went 5-1 during this stretch. She finished the week with a .600 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 1.211.
The Lady Titans return to the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Allegheny in a nonconference doubleheader.
MEN'S TENNIS
Titans advance to PAC semifinals
The fourth-seeded Westminster men’s tennis team claimed a 7-2 home victory over fifth-seeded Geneva in the first round of the PAC Tournament.
This marks the first time since 2004 that Westminster (10-5) has won 10 matches in a season.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Parker earns PAC weekly honor
Lady Titans graduate student Megan Parker was named this week's PAC Field Athlete of the Week.
Parker finished fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Track Classic Saturday.
Westminster returns to action Thursday as its competes in Day One of the PAC Outdoor Championships, which are hosted by West Virginia University. The event starts at 4 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
O’Malley garners PAC weekly award
Westminster sophomore Colin O'Malley was named this week’s PAC Specialist of the Week.
O’Malley totaled 15 ground balls and won 29-of-34 faceoffs in wins over Thiel and Bethany last week.
The Titans are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Franciscan in a PAC clash.
