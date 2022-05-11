The four-time defending Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Westminster College women’s golf team got off to a slow start in the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship on Tuesday
The event is being held at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.
The Lady Titans are currently tied for 22nd with a team score of 339. Reigning PAC Player of the Year junior Erika Hoover (Wilmington High) paced Westminster with a six-over 78, tying for 42nd out of 151 players.
MEN'S GOLF
Titans are 25th in event
Westminster ranks 25th in the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship on Tuesday.
The event is being held at Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.
The Titans own a 30-over 318 and 43 teams are participating in the tournament.
SOFTBALL
Program-record nine Lady Titans earn All-PAC status
Westminster set a school-record with nine players named to the All-PAC teams, led by six first-team honorees, which tied a program-record.
Juniors and Laurel High graduates Mackenzie Latess and Brooke Atkins captured first-team recognition for the Lady Titans.
Junior infielder Mia Greco (Neshannock) was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Latess also collected her second first-team selection of her career with a team-high 46 RBIs, which was second in the PAC. Latess’ seven home runs led the team and ranked third in the league.
Atkins notched her second-straight first-team honor as she ranked second in batting-average (.465) and paced the conference in hits (60).
Westminster, under the guidance of 26th-year coach Jan Reddinger, finished the season with a 31-6 overall record and a 16-2 conference ledger.
