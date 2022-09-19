Westminster’s wealth of weapons was on full display during Saturday evening’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener.
Cole Konieczka connected with a myriad of receivers, and the Titans totaled 550 yards in a 42-14 home victory over Allegheny College.
Koniecka connected on 23 of 36 passes for 327 yards and a trio of touchdowns — two to Eilam, covering 10 and 49 yards in the third quarter when Westminster built a 42-7 lead.
Ty Eilam ended with seven receptions for 139 yards. Also, Jaylen Royal-Eiland hauled in a handful of passes for 51 yards, and Gomes garnered three for 44 yards.
Westminster’s offense got a good ground game from Ryan Gomes, who gathered 79 yards on 13 carries.
The Titans took a 21-7 margin at intermission. Brayden Thimons tallied the Titans’ third TD of the half on a 1-yard plunge with 9:01 remaining before the break. Thimons’ tally was set up by Brice Butler’s 24-yard punt return.
Westminster (1-0 PAC, 2-1 overall) also dominated the second half.
Walter Phillips sprinted 50 yards for a TD with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter, sandwiched by the pair of Konieczka-Eilam scores.Phillips finished with a game-high 99 yards rushing on only seven carries.
The Gators (0-1, 1-2) got a pair of big plays for their lone scores — both courtesy of freshmen.
Allegheny was held to 220 total yards (71 rushing).
Luca Botti (Ellwood City Lincoln) picked off an errant Allegheny aerial.
Coach Scott Benzel’s multiple offense amassed an almost perfectly balanced 272 yards rushing and 278 passing.
Westminster is idle next week. The Titans return to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Carnegie Mellon.
