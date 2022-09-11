The Westminster College football team got back on track Saturday.
Ryan Gomes ground out 183 yards rushing and tallied two touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 42-3 nonconference home win over Bethany College. Both teams are in the Presidents' Athletic Conference, but it doesn't count in the league standings.
Westminster (1-1) was coming off a season-opening loss at nationally-ranked Delaware Valley, 22-8.
Gomes garnered a 59-yard scoring sprint with 6:35 remaining in the first frame and the Titans took control from that juncture.
Senior signal-caller Cole Konieczka connected for the first of his 2 TD tosses — a 9 yarder to sophomore speedster Jalen Washington, before Gomes got his second TD on a 7-yard TD tote.
Brice Butler brought back a Marquice Robinson pass 30 yards for a score, and coupled with the fourth consecutive conversion kick by Josh Byers, Westminster forged a 28-3 buffer at recess.
Tylon Eilam collaborated with Konieczka on a 21-yard scoring aerial in the third quarter, before Konieczka culminated the scoring with a 1-yard plunge 75 seconds into the final frame.
Konieczka connected on 12 of 28 pass attempts for 139 yards and the 2 TDs.
The Titans amassed 373 total yards, while converting 6 of 11 third-down opportunities.
The dominating defense — led by a trio of Titans' seniors in end Brayden Thimons, Nicholas Treloar (New Castle High) and Bryce Thomas, as well as Butler, yielded just 154 total yards . Thomas and Treloar tallied five tackles apiece.
Titans taskmaster Scott Benzal and Westminster will welcome PAC newcomer Allegheny College, which has rejoined the circuit following a lengthy hiatus at 7 p.m. Saturday.
