The Westminster College football team struggled Saturday.
The Titans managed just 183 yards of total offense in dropping a 17-7 season-opening Presidents' Athletic Conference road decision to Grove City College.
The Wolverines snapped a three-game losing streak to the Titans. Saturday's game was the first matchup between the schools in a season opener since 1897.
The teams combined for 80 rushing attempts. Grove City finished with 50 attempts for 188 yards, while Westminster managed 67 yards on 30 attempts.
Westminster's Ryan Gomes opened the scoring when he scored from a yard out with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter. Gomes finished with 18 carries for 68 yards.
Titans quarterback Ty McGowan completed 8-of-16 passes for 116 yards with no interceptions.
Grove City knotted the count at 7 late in the first quarter and took the lead at 14-7 early in the second stanza. The Wolverines' Caleb Kuechly made a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and a 17-7 lead.
Joey Guida scored Grove City's first touchdown on an 8-yard run and Scott Fraser hauled in a 28-yard scoring toss from Logan Pfeuffer.
Nico Flati paced Grove City's rushing attack with 115 yards on 24 carries.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Thiel College (0-1).
