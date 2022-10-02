The Westminster College football team struggled offensively Saturday.
The Titans managed just 212 yards of offense and zero points in dropping a 10-0 Presidents' Athletic Conference road decision to Carnegie Mellon.
The host Tartans didn't get much done offensively either, tallying just 105 yards and eight first downs.
Westminster dropped to 1-1 in the PAC and 2-2 overall. Carnegie Mellon is now 3-0, 5-0.
The Titans of taskmaster Scott Benzel boasted 72 offensive plays, but gained just 2.9 on average.
The Tartans held a 7-0 halftime lead on Nolan Pitsenberger's 64-yard interception return for a score when he picked off Titans quarterback Cole Konieczka with 1:40 remaining in the opening quarter.
Following a scoreless third period, Cole Hanna's 38-yard field goal was set up by Adrian Williams' interception – the Tartans' fourth of the tilt – for a CMU insurance score with 3:03 remaining in the final frame.
Carnegie Mellon came in ranked 18th in the D3football.com poll and 19th by the American Football Coaches' Association D-III Coaches' ratings.
Westminster linebacker Nick Treloar (New Castle High) tallied 10 tackles and a half sack in the loss.
Konieczka connected on 17 of 34 aerial attempts for 140 yards.
Westminster welcomes Washington & Jefferson at 1 p.m. Saturday for a PAC clash.
