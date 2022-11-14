The Westminster College football team is going bowling.
The Titans were selected Monday to play in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Clayton Chapman Bowl. They will take on SUNY Brockport on the Golden Eagles’ home field. Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Bob Boozer Field in Brockport, NY.
Westminster (7-3) has won five straight games since a 17-14 home loss to Washington & Jefferson on Oct. 8. The Titans compiled a 7-2 record in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
SUNY Brockport is hosting the ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl for the second straight season.
The Golden Eagles, winners of four in a row, finished the regular season 7-3 overall, including 4-2 in the Empire 8. SUNY Brockport is 4-1 at Bob Boozer Field.
This will be the first all-time meeting in football between the schools.
The Titans lost to Hobart in last year’s ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl, 21-3, to finish the campaign at 8-3.
Last year, SUNY Brockport defeated Washington & Jefferson College in the Clayton Chapman Bowl, 20-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.