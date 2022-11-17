The Eastern College Athletic Conference, in conjunction with Westminster College and SUNY Brockport, announced Thursday that the Clayton Chapman Bowl has been canceled because of extreme winter conditions in the Buffalo area.
Westminster College and SUNY Brockport came to the mutual decision to not move forward with the game. The storm poses a safety risk to student athletes, game personnel and fans. With several feet of snow being forecasted for the Buffalo area, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.
The bowl game was set for a noon kickoff on Saturday at SUNY Brockport. Extreme winter conditions are expected to last through Sunday.
Both teams finish the season with 7-3 records. The Titans won their last five games after dropping a 17-14 decision to Washington & Jefferson on Oct. 8.
