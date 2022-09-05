The 2022 season started on a down note for the Westminster College football team Saturday.
Delaware Valley held a big advantage in time of possession and it proved pivotal in picking up a 22-8 nonconference home win over the Titans in the season opener for both teams.
The Aggies, who entered ranked No. 15 in the latest NCAA Division III poll, held the ball for 36:15. Westminster had it for 21:54.
Westminster held a 2-0 lead at the half on a first-quarter safety. Delaware Valley rallied with two third-quarter touchdowns to forge a 13-2 advantage.
Jalen Washington hauled in an 11-yard scoring aerial from Cole Konieczka late in the third quarter for the Titans to cut the deficit to 13-8 going to the final frame.
But just three minutes into the final frame, Delaware Valley tacked on a field goal. And with five minutes remaining, the hosts put the game away with a touchdown.
Konieczka connected on 19 of 35 pass attempts for 125 yards for the Titans.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it welcomes Bethany in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
