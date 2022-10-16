The Westminster College football team got back in the win column Saturday.
The Titans snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-6 Presidents’ Athletic Conference conquest of visiting Thiel.
Tyler McGowan tossed two touchdowns to Damon Maul and another to Chevy Dawson, and Ryan Gomes gained a game-high 134 yards rushing and tallied twice for the Titans (2-2 PAC, 3-3 overall).
Defensively, Westminster stymied the Tomcats as they netted just 140 yards — 62 of which came on the lone score from backup quarterback Alexander Kovalyak to Alexander Anderson. That occurred with 3:58 remaining in the third period and drew Thiel to within 27-6.
Sandwiched in-between, the Titans tallied a trio of quarterback sacks and Brice Butler pilfered another pass.
McGowan, the first-year Westminster signal-caller completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards. He tossed 17- and 12-yard TDs to Maul in the first and second stanzas, respectively. He also lofted a 25-yarder to another senior tight end Dawson three minutes into the second half.
Gomes garnered a 6- and 7-yard scoring sprints in the second and third quarters, respectively, and continues to be among the PAC’s leading ground gainers. His second score took the Titans to a 34-6 tally entering the final frame. Sophomore placekicker and Shenango High graduate Aidan Johnston tacked on the fifth of his 6 PATs.
The Titans tallied twice en route to a 13-0 margin at intermission. With 32 ticks to play in the first frame Maul — at the back of the end zone — hauled in a deflected pass from McGowan. Then with 6:29 left in the second stanza Gomes skirted 6 yards to paydirt for his third TD of the season.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it visits Grove City College for a PAC matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.