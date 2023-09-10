The Westminster College football team got in the win column Saturday.
The Titans rebounded from an opening-week loss to Grove City College by cruising past visiting Thiel College, 28-7, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference matchup.
Westminster is now 1-1, while the Tomcats dropped to 0-2.
The Titans rolled up 307 yards of total offense. Westminster quarterback Ty McGowan was 9-of-14 passing for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Taite Beachy opened the scoring with a 27-yard score on the game's first play from scrimmage and a 7-0 Titans lead. Westminster pushed the buffer to 14-0 lead with under five minutes to go in the first quarter on a 30-yard scoring reception by Jalen Royal-Eiland.
Ryan Gomes scored from two yards out with just over eight minutes to go in the second quarter, increasing Westminster's lead to 21-0.
Thiel's Joseph Fell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with under 11 minutes in the fourth quarter.
Westminster travels to Washington & Jefferson College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
