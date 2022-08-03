LATROBE — Westminster College is favored for more success in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for the 2022 season thanks to the league’s preseason poll.
The poll is voted on by PAC head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media. The results were announced Wednesday at the PAC Football Media Day held for the 15th-straight year at Saint Vincent College.
The Titans grabbed their second-consecutive PAC football title last fall and received 19 first-place votes and totaled 366 points to headline the poll.
“It is an honor,” said ninth-year head coach Scott Benzel. “Obviously so competitive, in terms of the league and the teams that are represented. To have them think we potentially could be the flagship for the conference, it is a good accomplishment. But it is, as the football cliché goes, preseason and we have to go out and prove it.”
The 2022 football season starts on September 3. Conference play begins on September 17.
2022 PAC Football
Preseason Poll
(Predicted order of finish)
School (first-place votes) Points 2021 Record (PAC)
1. Westminster College 366 (19) 8-3 (8-1)
2. Washington & Jefferson College 346 (7) 8-3 (7-2)
3. Carnegie Mellon University 336 (10) 8-2 (8-1)
4. Grove City College 278 8-3 (6-3)
5. Case Western Reserve University 268 6-4 (5-4)
6. Saint Vincent College 202 5-6 (4-5)
7. Geneva College 174 4-6 (4-5)
8. Allegheny College 173 3-7 (N/A)
9. Waynesburg University 110 2-8 (2-7)
10. Bethany College 83 1-9 (1-8)
11. Thiel College 40 0-10 (0-9)
