Westminster College's baseball team dug a big hole Friday.
The Titans trailed by eight runs after five innings. They never gave up, eventually falling to Geneva College in a Presidents' Athletic Conference road loss to Geneva College, 13-10.
Matt Costello, a senior and Union High graduate, had an RBI double in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit to three. Westminster (12-6 PAC, 17-10 overall) eventually brought the tying run to the plate but the visitors came up short.
Westminster hosts the Golden Tornadoes at 1 p.m. Saturday in a PAC doubledip.
SOFTBALL
Lady Titans sweep pair
Westminster took two games from Thiel at home in PAC actio, 10-2 and 11-2.
Mackenzie Latess, a junior from Laurel, hit two home runs in the opener.
Latess went a combined 5 for 7 in the doubleheader with four RBIs and two homers.
The Lady Titans (12-0, 25-2) will entertain Waynesburg at 1 p.m. Saturday in a PAC doubleheader.
