A pair of Westminster College softball players earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.
Senior Madison Brown was named the PAC Pitcher of the Week, while junior Alexis Yates garnered the PAC Hitter of the Week.
The Lady Titans return to action at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Grove City College in a PAC doubleheader.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Daubenmire Named PAC Field Athlete of the Week
Lady Titans senior Erynn Daubenmire was named this week’s PAC Field Athlete of the Week.
Westminster is scheduled to compete at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Slippery Rock Invitational.
