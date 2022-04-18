Westminster College Titans logo

Westminster College logo

A pair of Westminster College softball players earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.

Senior Madison Brown was named the PAC Pitcher of the Week, while junior Alexis Yates garnered the PAC Hitter of the Week.

The Lady Titans return to action at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Grove City College in a PAC doubleheader.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Daubenmire Named PAC Field Athlete of the Week

Lady Titans senior Erynn Daubenmire was named this week’s PAC Field Athlete of the Week.

Westminster is scheduled to compete at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Slippery Rock Invitational.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.