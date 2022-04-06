The Westminster College baseball team came up short Tuesday.
The Titans dropped a 5-4 Presidents' Athletic Conference road decision to Grove City College.
Westminster (7-2 PAC, 12-6 overall) rallied in the seventh, plating three markers. One of those runs was scored by Union High graduate Matt Costello.
Freshman pitcher Jake Vitale (Union) allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three batters.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday as it hosts Bethany in a PAC doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.