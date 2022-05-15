The Westminster College baseball team's season came to an end Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Titans dropped a 10-2 decision to top-seeded Washington & Jefferson in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. The game was played at W&J.
The Presidents (34-8) scored the game's first four runs. Westminster (24-19) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the third.
Senior Matt Costello, a Union High graduate, was 3 for 4. He also was named to the all-PAC Tournament Team.
