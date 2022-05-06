The top-seeded Westminster College softball team is moving on.
The Lady Titans advanced in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, following a split in day one as hosts on Thursday.
Westminster won its 30th game of the season for the second-straight year — the first back-to-back 30-win season in program history.
The Lady Titans (30-5) blanked fourth-seeded Saint Vincent (23-9), 7-0, in their first game.
Second-seeded Waynesburg (26-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Westminster’s second game. The Lady Titans rallied in their last at-bat with the go-ahead run at the plate. However, Westminster was unable to tie the game and dropped a 4-1 decision.
The Lady Titans are scheduled to play in the first game at 11 a.m. Friday against Saint Vincent in a rematch elimination game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.