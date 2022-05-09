The Westminster College softball team came up short Sunday.
The Lady Titans topped Saint Vincent in a Presidents' Athletic Conference Tournament elimination game, 8-7. However, Westminster dropped a 3-1 verdict to Waynesburg in the championship game.
The Lady Titans end their season with a 31-6 overall record, their second-straight 30-win season for the first time in program history.
Westminster's Brooke Atkins (Laurel High) was named to the PAC All-Tournament Team.
BASEBALL
Titans lock up No. 4 seed in PAC Tournament
Westminster dropped an 18-3 road decision to Washington & Jefferson in a PAC matchup in its regular season finale Sunday afternoon.
The Titans (17-10 PAC, 22-17 overall) earned the No. 4 seed for the PAC Tournament and will compete against top-seeded Washington & Jefferson. A time and date has yet to be announced.
