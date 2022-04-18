Westminster College outdoor track and field standout Katie Schrantz picked up a win Saturday.
Schrantz, a senior and Neshannock High graduate, won the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:46.60 at the Thiel Invitational. Lady Titans sophomore Madison Conley (New Castle) competed on the team's victorious 400-meter relay team at Thiel. The squad finished in a time of 51.15.
Westminster returns to action Thursday at the Slippery Rock Invitational.
BASEBALL
Westminster College rolls to win
The Titans defeated visiting Waynesburg 9-2 at home on Saturday.
Eight of the nine runs scored by the Titans (12-3 PAC, 17-7 overall) were scored with two outs.
Westminster returns to the diamond at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a PAC doubleheader at Thiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.