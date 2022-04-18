Westminster College Titans logo

Westminster College outdoor track and field standout Katie Schrantz picked up a win Saturday. 

Schrantz, a senior and Neshannock High graduate, won the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:46.60 at the Thiel Invitational. Lady Titans sophomore Madison Conley (New Castle) competed on the team's victorious 400-meter relay team at Thiel. The squad finished in a time of 51.15. 

Westminster returns to action Thursday at the Slippery Rock Invitational.

BASEBALL

Westminster College rolls to win

The Titans defeated visiting Waynesburg 9-2 at home on Saturday.

Eight of the nine runs scored by the Titans (12-3 PAC, 17-7 overall) were scored with two outs.

Westminster returns to the diamond at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a PAC doubleheader at Thiel.

