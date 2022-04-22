Katie Schrantz helped lead the Westminster College women's outdoor track and field team at the Slippery Rock University Invitational on Thursday.
Schrantz, a senior and Neshannock High graduate, took second for the Lady Titans in the 1,500 (5:17.05).
Westminster will next compete in the PAC Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia at the site of NCAA Division I-member West Virginia University. The Lady Titans are looking to defend their PAC title, while the men are bidding for their first outdoor crown since 2016.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Byers earns medalist
The Lady Titans captured the Grove City Invitational with a team score of 347 on Thursday. Sophomore Morgan Byers was the medalist with an 85.
Junior Erika Hoover (Wilmington) tied for second with an 86.
Westminster will take a 59-stroke lead into the final round of the PAC Championship on Monday at Cedarbrook Golf Course, with sights on its fourth-straight PAC crown.
MEN'S TENNIS
Titans cruise to win
Westminster knocked off host Waynesburg, 8-1, PAC action on Thursday.
The Titans will close out the regular season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Grove City College in a PAC clash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.