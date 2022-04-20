The Westminster men’s tennis team claimed a 6-3 win at Geneva College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match on Tuesday.
The Titans are now 3-1 in the PAC and 8-3 overall.
Westminster is back on the courts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Franciscan.
