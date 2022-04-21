A pair of local softball standouts helped lead the Westminster College softball team to a sweep Wednesday.
Laurel High graduates Mackenzie Latess and Brooke Atkins chipped in during both ends of a doubleheader as the Lady Titans claimed a 7-2, 8-0 Presidents' Athletic Conference home sweep of Grove City College.
Latess, a junior, slugged a three-run home run in the first game to lift Westminster to a 4-0 lead.
Latess tripled in the nightcap to score Atkins in the first inning.
Latess went 5 for 6 in the doubleheader with eight RBIs, including her fourth home run of the season.
The Lady Titans (10-0 PAC, 23-2 overall) take the diamond at 3:30 p.m. for a PAC home twinbill against Thiel College.
BASEBALL
Titans drop pair of games to Thiel
Westminster was swept in a PAC road doubleheader against Thiel College, 7-2, 8-0.
The Titans are now 12-5, 17-9.
Westminster returns to the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Geneva College for a PAC matchup.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lady Titans fall
Westminster dropped an 18-2 home decision to Washington & Jefferson in a PAC matchup Wednesday.
The Lady Titans (0-5, 2-7) are back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday as they host Bethany in a PAC contest.
