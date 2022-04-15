A trio of local products helped guide the Westminster College baseball team to a sweep on Thursday.
Jake Vitale, Matt Costello and Ryan Gibbons excelled for the Titans as the team captured 2-1 and 4-0 Presidents' Athletic Conference road wins over Waynesburg.
Westminster improved to 11-3 in the PAC and 16-7 overall.
Vitale, a freshman and Union High graduate, earned the win with a game-high four strikeouts during the complete-game effort in the opener.
In the nightcap, Costello (Sr., Union) scored on a home run hit by Chase Tomko.
Gibbons, a freshman from (Ellwood City Lincoln) improved to 3-1 on the mound with a game-high seven strikeouts.
Westminster returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Waynesburg in a PAC encounter.
SOFTBALL
Lady Titans sweep twinbill from Bethany
Westminster extended its winning streak to 12 games with a PAC doubleheader sweep of Bethany, 9-4 and 10-2.
The Lady Titans are now 8-0, 21-2.
Westminster is back at 3:30 p.m. Monday when it hosts Thiel in a PAC doubledip.
MEN'S TENNIS
Titans fall to Allegheny
Westminster dropped a 9-0 nonconference matchup to Allegheny on the road.
The Titans are back on the court at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Geneva for a PAC tilt.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Second-half surge propels Titans past Penn College
Westminster closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 13-4 win over Penn College at home. The game was tied at 2 at the half.
The Titans improved to 7-3.
The Titans will entertain Thiel at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a PAC clash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.