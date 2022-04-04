Westminster College softball player Mackenzie Latess picked up an award Monday.
Latess, a junior first baseman and Laurel High graduate, was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.
Latess hit .333 (4 for 12) with a double, seven RBIs and a pair of runs scored last week for the Lady Titans (4-0). In game two against Pitt-Greensburg, she went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Through 15 games, Latess is hitting .313 with eight doubles, a home run, 18 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She's the conference leader in RBIs.
Westminster is back on the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Geneva College in conference action.
•The Westminster softball team swept Penn State-Behrend in a nonconference doubleheader at home on Monday, 7-2 and 8-0 in five innings in the second game.
Junior Brooke Atkins (Laurel) had a game-high three hits, to go along with two runs scored in the opener.
In the nightcap, junior Mackenzie Latess (Laurel) scored the first run with an RBI-double. Latess added another RBI in the third inning, an inning the Lady Titans scored three runs total and led 5-0.
BASEBALL
Diamond named PAC Hitter of the Week
Westminster baseball senior first baseman James Diamond was named this week’s PAC Hitter of the Week.
The Titans return to action at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Grove City College in a PAC matchup.
MEN'S TENNIS
Asencio named PAC Rookie of the Week
Westminster’s Ellian Ascencio was named this week’s PAC Rookie of the Week.
The Titans will host PAC foe Waynesburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
O'Malley collects PAC accolade
Westminster men’s lacrosse sophomore Colin O'Malley was named this week’s PAC Specialist of the Week.
The Titans are back on the field at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host La Roche in a nonconference tilt.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rudolph named PAC Field Athlete of the Week
Westminster women’s track and field junior Emma Rudolph was named this week’s PAC Field Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Titans will compete at 10 a.m. Saturday when they host their home invitational.
