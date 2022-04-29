WOMEN'S GOLF
Fourth-Straight PAC champs named SAAC Titans of the Week
The Westminster College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selected the women’s golf team as its Titans of the Week.
The Lady Titans claimed their fourth-straight PAC Championship on Monday. Westminster posted a team score of 334 and registered a 54-hole team score of 1,013.
