Fourth-Straight PAC champs named SAAC Titans of the Week

The Westminster College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selected the women’s golf team as its Titans of the Week.

The Lady Titans claimed their fourth-straight PAC Championship on Monday. Westminster posted a team score of 334 and registered a 54-hole team score of 1,013.

