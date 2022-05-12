Wilmington High graduate Erika Hoover is leading the way for the Westminster College women's golf team at the 2022 NCAA Championship on Wednesday.
The event is being held at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.
The Lady Titans are tied for 26th with a two-day team score of 687 (339-348).
Hoover, a junior, paces Westminster with a two-day score of 164 (78-86).
The top 15 teams (and the top six individuals that are not in one of those 15 teams) following the third round will advance to the final round of the NCAA Championship.
MEN'S GOLF
Titans cap season at Nationals
Westminster concluded the season at the NCAA Division III Championship on Wednesday. Wednesday’s round took place at the Par-71, Las Colinas Golf Course in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.
The Titans tied for 28th with a two-day score of 637 (318-319).
