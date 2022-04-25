The Westminster College women’s golf team won its fourth-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship following the completion of the final round on Monday at the Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Lady Titans junior Erika Hoover, a Wilmington High graduate, was named the Player of the Year.
Westminster carded a three-day team score of 1,013 (339-340-334), 96 strokes better than second-place. Hoover, who earned the first Player of the Year honor of her career, fired a 244 (81-78-85).
Hoover also earned All-PAC First-Team honors.
The NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship is scheduled for May 10 through May 13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.
