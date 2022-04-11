Union High graduate Matt Costello helped the Westminster College baseball team complete a comeback Sunday.
Costello scored what proved to be the winning run for the Titans in the top of the seventh in an 8-7 Presidents' Athletic Conference win over host Bethany.
Westminster is now 9-3 in the PAC and 14-7 overall.
On Saturday, the Titans split a twinbill with Bethany, falling 3-2 in the opener before bouncing back for an 8-4 verdict in the nightcap.
The Titans will be back on the diamond at 4 p.m. Monday at Hiram (Ohio) for a nonconference matchup.
MEN'S GOLF
Titans take third in event
Westminster placed third at the Garden State Collegiate Classic on Sunday. Drew University hosted the event at the Flanders Valley Golf Course.
The Titans carded a two-day score of 607 (300-307) out of 11 schools.
Westminster will compete at Washington & Jefferson on Monday.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Schrantz participates in meet
Westminster's Katie Schrantz competed in the 5,000 at the Westminster Invitational on Saturday.
Schrantz, a senior, surged to a ninth-place effort in the event, finishing in 19:38.86.
Westminster is back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Grove City Invitational.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lady Titans fall short
Westminster dropped a 19-15 PAC road decision to St. Vincent on Saturday.
The Lady Titans are now 0-3, 2-5.
Westminster returns to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Thiel in a PAC clash.
