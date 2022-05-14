The Westminster College baseball team will play for a championship.
The Titans advanced to the Presidents' Athletic Conference Tournament title tilt after winning both elimination games on Friday. The tournament is being held in Washington, Pa.
Fourth-seeded Westminster won the opener, 8-2, over St. Vincent. The Titans came back with a 10-7 decision over No. 3 Grove City to advance to the PAC title game for the first time since 2012.
Westminster will play top-seeded No. 25 Washington & Jefferson in the PAC championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Titans win the first game, they will face W&J again at 3:30 p.m. for the conference championship and the NCAA automatic qualifier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.