The Westminster College baseball team lost, 7-6, in extra innings on the road against Saint Vincent in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup Monday afternoon.
The Titans (17-7 PAC, 22-13 overall) were able to win the series, 2-1.
Westminster returns to the diamond at 4 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts La Roche in a nonconference encounter.
