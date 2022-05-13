The Westminster College baseball team opened the Presidents' Athletic Conference Championship Tournament with a tough loss Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Titans dropped a 10-9 decision to No. 25 Washington & Jefferson in the opening round. The game was played at W&J. The Presidents are the top seed.
Senior Matt Costello, a Union High graduate, was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Westminster.
The Titans return to the diamond at 3 p.m. Friday in Game D against the losing team between No. 3 Grove City and No. 2 Saint Vincent in day two of the double-elimination tournament.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Hoover fares well for Lady Titans
Junior Erika Hoover paced Westminster during the third and final day of the NCAA Divsion III Championship at he Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.
Hoover paced the Lady Titans with a three-day score of 252 (78-86-88).
Westminster finished 27th with a three-day score of 1,043 (339-348-356).
