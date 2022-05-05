Westminster College Titans logo

Westminster College logo

The Westminster baseball team fell short on Wednesday.

The Titans dropped an 8-5 decision to visiting La Roche in 10 innings. 

Westminster is now 22-14.

The Titans will close out the regular season as they host Washington & Jefferson in a PAC doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Titans fall in PAC semifinals

Third-seeded Westminster dropped a 10-7 at second-seeded Saint Vincent in the PAC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

The Titans finished the season 10-5.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.