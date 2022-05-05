The Westminster baseball team fell short on Wednesday.
The Titans dropped an 8-5 decision to visiting La Roche in 10 innings.
Westminster is now 22-14.
The Titans will close out the regular season as they host Washington & Jefferson in a PAC doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Titans fall in PAC semifinals
Third-seeded Westminster dropped a 10-7 at second-seeded Saint Vincent in the PAC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
The Titans finished the season 10-5.
