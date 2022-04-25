BASEBALL
Titans swept by Penn State-Behrend
Westminster dropped a nonconference doubleheader on the road to Penn State-Behrend, 8-7 and 6-1, on Sunday.
The Titans (19-12) were led by first-year Marco Gambino (Pittsburgh, PA / Thomas Jefferson), who went a perfect 2-for2 with a career-high two runs-batted-in.
Westminster will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts PAC rival Thiel.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lady Titans fall short
Westminster dropped a 15-12 PAC home decision to Bethany.
The Lady Titans (0-6 PAC, 2-8 overall) scored three-straight goals in the last five minutes to close to within 15-12, but it wasn't enough.
Westminster is back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Grove City College for a PAC matchup.
