Westminster College's Brooke Atkins helped key a Presidents' Athletic Conference sweep Tuesday.
Atkins, a junior and Laurel High graduate, scored a run in the third inning as the host Lady Titans took control in the opener en route to a 6-0 win over St. Vincent. Westminster won the nightcap as well, 4-0.
The Lady Titans are now 6-0 in the PAC and 19-2 overall.
Westminster returns to the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bethany for a PAC doubleheader.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Lady Titans' Hoover competes in invitational
Westminster's Erika Hoover carded a two-day total of 168 in the Greenbrier Women's Collegiate Invitational.
The invitational was hosted by Glenville State and Southern Virginia.
Hoover, a junior and Wilmington graduate, tied for 19th.
Westminster finished third out of nine schools with an 18-hole school record of 318 in the final round on Tuesday. Westminster’s 36-hole team score of 647 (329-318) also marks a school record.
The Lady Titans are back on the links Thursday at the Grove City Invitational.
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Kurelowech named PAC Field Athlete of the Week
Westminster sophomore Joseph Kurelowech was named this week’s PAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
The Titans are back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday as they compete in the Grove City Invitational.
