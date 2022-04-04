Laurel High graduate Brooke Atkins helped lead the Westminster College softball team to a doubleheader sweep in Presidents' Athletic Conference action Saturday.
The Lady Titans picked up victories, 5-0 and 10-2, over visiting Washington & Jefferson.
Atkins, a junior, went a combined 5 for 7 with an RBI in the doubleheader for the Lady Titans. Junior Mackenzie Latess (Laurel) drove in two runs in the nightcap.
The Lady Titans (2-0, 3-2) return to the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Monday as they host Penn State-Behrend in a nonconference doubleheader.
BASEBALL
Titans suffer setback
Westminster dropped a 14-9 decision at home against Franciscan in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Titans swept Franciscan in PAC action, 11-2, 14-4.
The Titans are now 7-1 in the PAC and 12-5 overall.
Westminster returns to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Grove City in a PAC matchup.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Hoover contributes for Lady Titans
Erika Hoover shot an 85 for Westminster after day one of the Westminster Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Titans are in second place in the event. The first round was held at the Avalon Field Club in New Castle.
Hoover is tied for sixth.
The final round was scheduled for Sunday, but no information for the competition was available.
MEN'S TENNIS
Westminster cruises
The Titans rolled to a 9-0 PAC road victory over Washington & Jefferson on Saturday.
Westminster runs its record to 2-0, 7-1.
The Titans will entertain league foe Waynesburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Titans teams tally impressive marks
The Westminster men’s and women’s outdoor teams delivered strong efforts in the Dave Labor Invitational, which was hosted by Slippery Rock University, on Saturday.
One school record was broken on the women's side.
Westminster is back in action Saturday as hosts of its home invitational.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Westminster wins opener
The Titans won their PAC opener on Saturday, 15-7, over visiting Chatham.
Westminster (1-0, 5-2) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against La Roche in a nonconference battle.
