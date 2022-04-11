Wilmington High graduate Erika Hoover excelled for the Westminster women's golf team on Monday.
Hoover, a junior, carded an 84 in the opening round of the Greenbrier Invitational. The invitational is hosted by Glenville State and Southern Virginia.
The Lady Titans are in fourth place after the opening round, shooting a composite 329.
Westminster concludes the Greenbrier Invitational on Tuesday.
MEN'S GOLF
Bell, Titans are runner-up at Peter C. Rossin Memorial event
Westminster finished runner-up at the Peter C. Rossin Memorial, hosted by Washington & Jefferson, at the Southpointe Golf Club, on Monday.
The Titans shot a team score of 335 out of 11 schools. Michael Bell was the runner-up individually with a 79.
Westminster is back on the links on Thursday in the Gannon University Invite.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Waight, O’Malley earn PAC recognition
Sophomore Payton Waight was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week, while classmate Colin O'Malley was named PAC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Titans return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Vincent for a conference clash.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Parker named PAC Field Athlete of the Week
Lady Titans graduate student Megan Parker was named the PAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Westminster returns to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday when it competes in the Grove City Invitational.
