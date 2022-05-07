New Castle High’s boys basketball team reached the WPIAL and PIAA championship game this year.
Michael Wells and Isaiah Boice were two big reasons why.
Wells was named the Section 2-5A player of the year, while Boice joined Wells on the first team. Brandon Jakiela (South Fayette), Scott Bilovus (West Allegheny), Connor Roberts (Trinity), Elijah Guillory (Moon), Soph. and Jayden Davis (Chartiers Valley) were named to the first team as well.
New Castle’s Ralph Blundo was named the section’s coach of the year.
Wells, a senior Youngstown State football recruit, led all county scorers at 22.4 points per game. He finished with 64 3-pointers as well. He ended up with 1,932 career points, which ranks him eighth on the county’s all-time list and second on New Castle’s all-time list, behind David Young (2,232).
“It was unanimous that he was our player of the year in the section. He was clearly the best player in 5A this year because of his versatility. He could score at all three levels and defend at a high level and rebound at a high level,” Blundo said.
“He made big shots all year long for us. He really believed he was the best player on the court every night and played with that confidence every night.
“He is a returning all-state player and, clearly, the object of every team’s gameplan. Because of his versatility, you couldn’t take it all away from him. Maybe you could take the perimeter or post game away, but you wouldn’t get both.”
Boice, a junior, averaged 14.1 points per contest. He added 69 treys.
“I think the big thing for Isaiah this year, his game evolved from being a guy who just made 3s to a guy who was really good in transition and doing a better job scoring inside the 3-point line,” Blundo said.
“He was an outstanding defender all year. He was one of those guys you can’t take out of the game because he’s completely focused every second out there.”
Blundo was named coach of the year. He led the Red Hurricane to the WPIAL title game for the eighth time in 12 years, but the squad dropped a 60-58 double-overtime decision to Laurel Highlands. Under his guidance, the ’Canes claimed a WPIAL Class 3A title (2012) and five 4A crowns (’13, ’14, ’17, ’18, ’19) in addition to their first in 5A last year.
He has a 290-47 record (86.1 winning percentage) leading New Castle. Overall, he is 316-49, which includes a 26-2 mark in one season at George Junior Republic. The ’Canes finished 27-3 after a 54-39 loss to Imhotep Charter in the PIAA championship game.
“I was fortunate I had the best players in the section, too. We had two guys on the first team, two guys on the second team and a fifth guy get honorable mention. It just speaks to the kind of players we had and their ability to play together. Sometimes, when you get a conglomeration of talent like that, they don’t share the ball or play together well. Not these guys — that’s why we went 27-3,” he said.
“The success in the process is something to admire. The outcome of winning two silver medals is tough to swallow, but that’s our reality and we’ll deal with that. I am certainly proud of these guys for the effort they put in. It was a long season and, to be able to focus that long and that well, is really a tribute to them.”
WPIAL SECTION 2-5A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Michael Wells (New Castle), Sr.; Isaiah Boice (New Castle), Jr.; Brandon Jakiela (South Fayette), Sr.; Scott Bilovus (West Allegheny), Sr.; Connor Roberts (Trinity), Sr.; Elijah Guillory (Moon), Soph.; Jayden Davis (Chartiers Valley), Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Michael Graham (New Castle), Sr.; Jonathan Anderson (New Castle), Jr.; Logan Yater (South Fayette), Sr.; Alex Hall (South Fayette), Sr.; Landon Lutz (South Fayette), Sr.; Joey Zajicek (Chartiers Valley), Jr.; Nodin Tracey (West Allegheny), Jr.
HONORABLE
MENTION
DaJaun Young (New Castle), Jr.; Joe Pustover (West Allegheny), Sr.; Brandon Bell (West Allegheny), Soph.; Drew Sleva (Chartiers Valley), Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Wells (New Castle), Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ralph Blundo (New Castle)
