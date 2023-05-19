PITTSBURGH — After a tumultuous fourth inning, the Mohawk High baseball team defeated Greensburg Salem on Thursday at Matulevic Field.
The 12th-seeded Warriors scored six runs and endured a scuffle in the top of the fourth inning to propel them to a 9-3 WPIAL Class 3A first round playoff victory over fifth-seeded Greensburg Salem.
“It’s exciting. I know the kids had a lot of confidence coming into this game. Their ability to hit the ball and get hits with runners on base has kind of escaped us for the last couple of weeks,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said of the win. “But, they had a good week of practice. We had a really good inning against Ambridge. We scored seven and they kind of felt confident. It’s funny, when we got on the bus you would’ve thought we won. We actually got walked off in the seventh inning,
