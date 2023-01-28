The Mohawk High boys basketball team traveled to Ellwood City Lincoln High School with one thing on its mind — redemption.
After a back-and-forth battle, the Warriors walked away with a 64-59 WPIAL Class 1-3A victory against Ellwood City on Friday.
“It was gutsy. It took everything we had tonight. It wasn’t pretty by any means,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of the win. “We are not big. We don’t have a post player and Joe (Roth) is so hard to guard for us because he doesn’t just post on the block. We sent two guys at him the majority of the night.”
The Wolverines handed Mohawk (7-1 section, 16-1) its only loss of the season on Jan. 3.
“I was proud of my kids’ effort today. We were a lot more patient offensively, we shared the ball, we defended well,” Ellwood City coach Scott Dibble said of the loss. “(Deven Sudziak) had a bunch of 3s. Going in, we thought we’d give them a little space and try to take (Jay) Wrona and (Bobby) Fadden away a little bit. They got a couple of buckets early and we got into some foul trouble, too. I had a good talk with Joe before the game. I said, ‘Listen, I know you’ve been kind of tentative with that ankle, dude. Just go play tonight. Don’t think about it. You’ll be fine,’ and he came out and played fantastic.
“All of the kids played well. I was happy with their effort. Wins and losses don’t always show that, but I was super proud of my kids. We’re getting better. Wins and losses always dictate about improvement, but I’m happy with the way we played tonight.”
At the end of the first quarter, Ellwood City (4-5, 12-7) jumped out to an early lead of 20-9 over Mohawk after netting five of its seven 3-pointers in that quarter.
“Those other kids — give them credit to start that game. They hit some big shots right in that first quarter and that made it even harder for us to guard Joe (Roth),” O’Lare said. “Our game plan was we were going to just surround him and then these other kids started hitting shots. That really blows up your scout. I don’t know if we ever really stopped him. I think we just settled down as the game went on, offensively, and we started to play more patiently.”
Mohawk’s Jay Wrona came alive in the second quarter after chipping in 17 points. Wrona paced the Warriors with 27 points.
“We’ve been looking at the record all year — 15-1 and now we’re 16-1 — and they’re just that lone number there. We’ve been ready. We’ve been waiting to come down here and play them and it wasn’t pretty but, at the end of the day, we got the job done, so we’ll take it,” Wrona said. “(Ellwood City) hit shots so you have to give them credit. We kind of slowed our heartbeats down, figured it out in the second quarter and then was able to get that thing back under control.”
Wrona helped Mohawk take the lead three times in the second quarter but Joseph Roth tied the game at 32 from the free-throw line with 3.5 seconds left in the first half.
“Coming into half, our goal at the end of the first was just trying to get it close and tie it at half. We came in at half tied,” O’Lare said. “We felt that, ‘Okay, all of the sudden the game shrunk to a two-quarter game. Now it’s 16 minutes to win it versus 32.’”
Roth led Ellwood City with a game-high 39 points.
“He’s unguardable. That’s just the way he is,” Dibble said of Roth. “People don’t realize he gets fouled a lot; he doesn’t get calls. I think a couple of times he got buried — nothing. He’s going against three guys every time and it’s pretty impressive you score 39 on three. I could never do it. He’s a warrior. It was a really great game for him tonight and I think his confidence is back.
“I just told our kids, ‘We just need to gain a little momentum getting into the playoffs.’ It was tough to lose this game but I loved the effort and tenacity. We didn’t quit for one second and we weren’t intimidated by them. I thought if anything they were going to come out and stick it to us because of the revenge factor after we beat them at their place. It was a great game for all of the fans to watch. It really was.”
Mohawk’s Deven Sudziak started getting open looks in the second half to post four of his five 3-pointers made in the game.
“It feels great to get back at Ellwood after they beat us at home,” Sudziak said. “We just started running our offense more in the second half and just coming off screens and they were sagging off me so I was able to hit some shots.”
Sudziak supplied 17 points for Mohawk.
“When we scout, what we’re trying to do is move guys into positions that we feel like they can get shots. In the first half, we weren’t really able to do that,” O’Lare said. “In the second half, we were able to run some offense and Deven pops open quite often there. He’s got all the confidence in the world to shoot. That’s what he’s on the floor to do. If he’s open and he’s got space he’s going to shoot the ball and it doesn’t surprise me at all when he makes them. He’s that good of a shooter.”
Another back-and-forth quarter ensued in the third and Roth was able to again tie the game at 46 as both teams entered the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Mohawk started to break away with some 3-pointers from Bobby Fadden and JJ Nail before Roth grabbed a layup with 12.9 seconds left to narrow Mohawk’s lead to three points. Dibble called his last timeout of the game after Roth hit his layup but a foul called allowed Wrona to net two more points from the charity stripe to seal the deal.
The Warriors will host Beaver Falls, while Ellwood City will travel to Freedom on Tuesday for WPIAL Class 1-3A games. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
