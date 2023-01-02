The Quaker Valley High boys soccer team cruised through the competition in WPIAL Section 4-2A action.
The Quakers won all 12 section matchups to win the league crown. Four Quaker Valley players — Nick Allan, Matteo Castellini, Ben Henry and Isaac Waller earned all-section status.
The Quakers lost in the WPIAL semifinals to Beaver, 1-0. They won the consolation against South Park, 2-1. However, Quaker Valley’s season ended in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs, falling to Mercyhurst Prep, 4-3.
Mohawk finished the season with a 4-8 mark in Section 4-2A action and 6-11 overall.
The Warriors’ Brayden Becker, senior defender, received WPIAL Section 4-2A all-star recognition.
WPIAL SECTION 4-2A
ALL-STARS
Rowan Carmichael, Avonworth, Soph., Mid; Jordan Dawley, Avonworth, Sr., Mid; Michael Osekowski, Avonworth, Sr., Mid/For; Eli Whalen, Avonworth, Jr., Def; Caden Biela, Beaver, Sr., Mid; Jameson Bonnar, Beaver, Sr., For; Kyle Carlsen, Beaver, Jr., Mid; Chris Colonna, Hopewell, Jr., For; Corey Obeldobel, Hopewell, Sr., Def; Brayden Becker, Mohawk, Sr., Def; Nick Allan, Quaker Valley, Jr., For; Matteo Castellini, Quaker Valley, Jr., Mid; Ben Henry, Quaker Valley, Sr., Mid; Isaac Waller, Quaker Valley, Sr., GK; Evan Burry, Riverside, Sr., Mid/For.
