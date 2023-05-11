Matt Walsh is looking to revitalize the Mohawk High girls basketball program. Walsh was officially hired as the head coach for the Lady Warriors on Wednesday.
Before joining Mohawk, Walsh was an assistant coach for Blackhawk’s girls basketball program for two years. He helped lead the team to PIAA Class 4A silver in the 2022-23 season.
Prior to Blackhawk, Walsh was also an assistant coach for Sewickley Academy’s girls basketball team for two years. Walsh said he had watched some of film on Mohawk.
“I’m going to bring the style of basketball that is uptempo, fast-paced defense,” Walsh said. “I’m a defensive style of coach so that’s going to be our staple.”
Walsh said that he heard about the open position from word of mouth and social media. This wasn’t Walsh’s first time applying for the position.
“I interviewed there two years ago before Ron (Moncrief) got the job,” Walsh said. “The style of Mohawk and the school — there are some hard-nosed kids that play. It’s a rich tradition of sports and winning. That’s the big thing that made me put in for the job.”
Walsh’s main goal in his first year of coaching the Lady Warriors is to build the program back to where it once was.
“I’d like to bring Mohawk basketball back to its winning ways,” Walsh said, adding, “Back to the WPIAL championships they won in 2020 and 2021. That’s the big goal — to put the girls on the map. That’s the number one thing.”
Walsh’s first time meeting and introducing himself to the Lady Warriors was last Thursday.
“That was great,” Walsh said on meeting the team. “It was overly positive. The girls seemed super excited. More than anything, we talked a lot about building the program, making it competitive, fun and one that makes student athletes a big part of it.
“I met with the sixth through 11th graders and explained my philosophy of basketball and what I’m looking for and told them about myself and where I came from and expectations. I talked to the juniors for about 10 minutes by themselves. They seemed receptive and happy to get going.”
Walsh described his coaching philosophy in two words, “High energy.”
“I’m an energy kind of coach. I’m high energy. The girls are going to feed off of my energy,” Walsh said. “When I was an assistant coach at Blackhawk and we would make a run by six, eight, 10 points, I would run on the court high-fiving the girls and keeping the tempo up. I was very high energy.”
