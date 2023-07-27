Lois Wagner has participated in senior athletic competitions for 18 years.
This year, she placed in the top 10 for shot put, discus and javelin events at the National Senior Games held July 7-18 in Pittsburgh.
The 86-year-old New Wilmington resident took fifth in the shot put and seventh in both the discus and javelin competitions. Wagner competed in the 85-89 age division.
“I had really tough competition. The two women who took gold and silver were from California and Florida,” Wagner said. “They talked about practicing all year. I just start to practice in May. I just practice a little bit in May and June, but they practice all year round.”
This was Wagner’s third time competing in the national games.
“Last time (I competed in the national games), I got 11th,” Wagner said. “I figured, ‘Well, I got better.’ I was OK with what I got.”
Wagner, a 1955 Keystone High School and 1962 Clarion University graduate, said she got her start in competing at the state senior games thanks to the senior center in New Wilmington. Wagner only competed in the shot put, discus and javelin events during the nationals, but in the state games she competed in multiple sports from darts to bocce.
Wagner said she recently counted the medals she had won in past state senior games and tallied up 111 medals. Wagner said she competes in these events to help seniors to try and get involved and take care of their health.
“I want people to take care of their health and be healthy when they’re seniors to do things like this,” Wagner said. “I saw a friend and I haven’t seen him in a long time. It was so sad because he looked depressed and I felt bad because he kind of lost it. He wasn’t taking care of himself and I would like to encourage people to take care of themselves.”
Wagner was discouraged about competing several years ago after having cataract surgery and then finding out she had blepharitis.
“I was very discouraged because I was a big reader, I sewed for charity and was active doing a lot of things. I had to take hold of myself when I found out there was nothing they could do to help me,” Wagner said. “I had to just get over it and realized if I’m going to throw then I’ve got to go practice and go outside. I had blurred vision and being outside causes my eyes to burn. I have to wear solar shields outside. I just encourage people to make the best of your life and do what you can. Don’t give up.”
