A Washington & Jefferson College football player was kicked off the team and then later expelled from school following an incident that occurred Saturday.
The incident occurred during the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship game between Westminster College and W&J in Washington, Pa. The Lady Titans lost the game, 58-42.
Westminster player Lindsay Bell posted a picture on Twitter on Saturday night of a W&J football player holding a sign that had the date of Bell’s father’s death written on it. Her father was former MLB umpire Wally Bell. Lindsay also claimed that it was not the first time it had happened during a game against W&J.
W&J football coach Mike Sirianni immediately apologized to Bell on Twitter and said the player had been removed from the team.
“I offer my sincere apologies to Lindsay Bell, Lindsay’s family, Westminster women’s basketball, and the entire Westminster community,” Sirianni tweeted. “The individual that was responsible for this unforgivable, unimaginable act has been removed from the W&J football team.
“His actions in no way represent the value of our football program and college. I deeply regret that this occurred and will immediately work to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. I am embarrassed and appalled, but mostly my heart aches for Lindsay and her family. These actions are inhumane. I am so sorry Lindsay.”
On Sunday, Washington & Jefferson College’s Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students Eva Chatterjee-Sutton posted on both Twitter and Facebook that the student was expelled.
The following is the post:
“During the Feb. 26, 2022 basketball game between W&J College and Westminster College, a W&J student sitting in the student section displayed a sign containing a statement that was intended to harass, and that was disrespectful and personally hurtful to a Westminster player. The student was immediately removed from the game when the incident was brought to the attention of college administrators, and as of Feb. 27, 2022 is no longer enrolled at W&J.
“Out of respect for the Westminster student, we believe it would be inappropriate to discuss the content of the sign. We are continuing to investigate the matter to determine whether others were involved in any way in Saturday’s incident.
“This type of behavior has no place at W&J, and is contrary to our values as an institution. When we become aware of a situation that is inconsistent with the high standard to which we hold our students, we act quickly to correct it. We expect our students to act with integrity and respect, and this student’s actions are not representative of the W&J community.
“Members of the W&J community, individually and collectively, have extended messages of apology and support to the Westminster student, to the Westminster Women’s Basketball team, and to Westminster’s college president. We regret this incident, and are working to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future.”
Despite the loss in the PAC championship game, Westminster (18-9) captured a berth in the ECAC Championship Tournament. The Lady Titans face Penn State-Behrend at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the ECAC semifinals at Carnegie Mellon University.
