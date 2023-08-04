Neshannock High’s Max Vitale sealed the deal at the 13th annual ‘Joe’ Dickey Electric Greatest Golfer Juniors championship to bring home gold on July 22. The rising senior competed in the boys 17u division at Avalon Lakes Golf Course, in Ohio.
Vitale posted a score of 75-76—151 to capture gold.
“It was a good feeling,” Vitale said on winning the championship. “I was a little shaky on the back nine. I played a solid front nine. On the back, it was real quick, but not the way I wanted it to be. I pulled away with it on 18. I proved to myself I could finish a tournament and go back-to-back days feeling pretty good.”
In the first round of the championship, Vitale posted a score of 75 to lead the pack.
“I felt like I played a really hard course with how the tee shots are tight,” Vitale said on the first round. “Seventy-five out there is a pretty good score because there are definitely a lot of holes out there that are bogey holes. You take your bogey and move to the next hole.”
In the 10-series tournament leading up to the Greatest Golfer Junior championship, Vitale won the first series at Lake Club with a score of 77 to gain an automatic entry into the championship.
“It definitely took off a lot of pressure in playing and prove to myself I could win,” Vitale said on winning the first series. “I knew I didn’t play well that day, but I proved to myself I could shoot scores in tournaments that I would shoot any other day when playing with my friends. That felt good to break 80, win a tournament and not have the pressure of qualifying.”
Vitale started playing golf in his sophomore year at Neshannock.
“I played a bunch of (tournaments) last year and broke 90 once,” he said. “Over the last season, I put in work.”
Vitale said the biggest struggle during the championship was putting.
“My putting was horrible and typically I’m not a horrible putter, but I’m not the best putter,” Vitale said. “I think it was on the 12 hole...I was on the green in one and I four putted. My caddy, Joe Presnar, looked at me and was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was coming off a three putt and it snapped me back to reality that I don’t have the tournament in the bag anymore. I needed to focus on a couple of pars and I chipped a birdie in on the next hole and it swung the momentum.”
The rising senior is currently undecided on a university to attend after graduation, but knows he wants to play golf at the collegiate level.
