Terry Verrelli made quite an imprint at Wilmington High through four decades of teaching and coaching football.
Though he stepped away as a head coach after the 2017 season, the former Greyhounds mentor’s legacy remains strong throughout the state. He was given the 2021 Mr. PA Football Mickey Minnich Legendary Coach Award during a recent virtual ceremony.
“It really is an honor,” Verrelli said. “It’s quite an honor to be recognized by your peers with such a high-level award.”
Verrelli was one of many people recognized by Mr. PA. Central York’s Beau Pribula was named the Michael Payton Award winner. Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia was given the Small School (1A-3A) Mr. PA Football Award, while Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton received the Big School (4A-6A) Mr. PA Football Award. Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons and Imhotep Charter’s Enai White are the 2021 Lineman Award winners.
“When you sit down and think about it, I think you have to be shocked at something like this honor, considering all the great coaches in this state,” Verrelli said. “It’s quite an honor. There’s no question that there were some great people involved in that ceremony.”
Verrelli stepped down from coaching after Wilmington fell to juggernaut Southern Columbia in the 2017 PIAA Class 2A championship game. Verrelli retired with a 314-130-3 mark and as one of 15 coaches in the state to reach 300 wins. He won one PIAA title (2009) and numerous district crowns.
“You put a lot of hard work, time and years into it. It’s obviously an honor to be recognized and for people to notice that,” he said. “You really don’t think about those things when you’re coaching. When I was coaching, my only thought was what or who was next. I’ve been retired now for four years and it gives you some time to think about what you’ve accomplished and how many people were involved in order to be successful. I am very grateful for all of them and this honor reflects those people, too.”
