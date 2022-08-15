Familiar sounds filled Lawrence County on Monday.
Coaches were shouting instructions. Whistles were working overtime. And shoulder pads were popping along with helmets clashing with other helmets.
The first day of high school football practice officially opened for eight Lawrence County high school football programs around the area.
A total of 325 players reported to the opening day of football practice for the county schools. Last year, 279 suited up, with 305 taking the field in 2020 and 291 in 2019.
A total of 323 players participated on opening day in 2018. That number was down seven from the 330 that took part in the season-opening practice in 2017. In 2016, a total of 304 came out, with 336 in 2015 and 326 in 2014.
Seven of the eight schools saw their numbers increase from last season. Wilmington is the lone school that saw a decrease, going from 36 down to 34 players.
Coaches welcomed the gridders on the opening day of practice to conditions favorable to the student-athletes. Temperatures were in the 70s, with little to no sun and no precipitation through the afternoon session.
“You’d like it to be a little bit hotter,” first-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “You can’t complain about the weather, just come out and get it done and just concentrate on getting better.”
Robinson coached at his alma mater Union the previous 25 seasons. He was succeeded by Kim Niedbala, who was hired in April.
“It was actually cool. I kind of like it hot,” Niedbala said. “The good part is we had it hot all summer long. I think we’re moving right along as far as the conditioning aspect goes.”
NEW CASTLE
Robinson trotted out 63 players to his first official practice with the Red Hurricane. That number is up 16 from last season.
“Who knows? There might be a few pluses and minuses, but I’m pretty sure we had 63 this afternoon. That’s counting freshmen,” Robinson said. “We’re trying to manage things. It’s a work in progress each day.”
That number of 63 is far above the 20-some that Robinson was accustomed to over the years at Union.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Robinson said of the high numbers. “When you have less people, people get more reps and a little bit more developed. We’ll take the numbers. The battle of attrition starts and hopefully we get through today without anyone getting hurt.”
The ‘Canes touched on a lot of areas during practice.
“Everything. Offense, defense, special teams. Right down to the basics,” Robinson said of the team’s focus on the first day. “Lot of young guys. We want to make sure we don’t take anything for granted. We went all the way back down to stance and starts and handoffs, for the offensive people.”
Renovation to Taggart Stadium, including new artificial turf, moved practice across the street to the grass practice field.
“It’s coming. I hope it’s done by Saturday,” Robinson said of the renovation. “It’s one of the distractions I tell the kids to block it out of your mind. There are things you can deal with and things that you can’t.
“While they’re renovating the stadium, we have to come over here and practice. It has its advantages. It’s cooler than playing on turf, but, deal with it.”
Camp will continue with the New Castle coaching staff evaluating position battles.
“There’s a lot of battles, which is good. We need competition. Guys are fighting for jobs,” Robinson said. “Seniors, we expect it of them. They’re doing great.
“Nyeem Rogers. Antonio Gardner. Bryce Wood. Malik Jefferson. Everyone has had their bright moments. Braylen Sibley. We’re hoping they just keep getting better each day. We’ll see what we put on the field Saturday morning (in the scrimmage against Sharon).”
The ‘Canes enter the season coming off a 7-5 season.
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
The Wolverines had 44 players take the field for opening day, an increase of 12 players from last season.
“I’m happy with the number. It’s a good number,” first-year Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley said. “I wish we had some more upperclassmen. But, beggars can’t be choosers.
“It was a very good day. Offensively, we worked on our run game and pass concepts. Defensively, we did set recognition, run fits and pass coverage. Special teams, we worked on field goals, extra points and punt returns.”
Seniors Brighton Mariacher and Aaron Hobel were impressive, according to Bradley.
“We have to be ready to go,” Bradley said. “We have a lot to work on. We have to get better in all areas.”
The Wolverines enter the season on a 25-game losing streak.
“From day one, the attitude, the attendance and the accountability in the weight room and on the field has not been one of a team that hasn’t won a game in a few years. They are working extremely hard,” Bradley said. “It’s just the first day. But, it was a good day.”
LAUREL
The Spartans trotted out 38 players, which is up from last season’s total of 34.
“We had a couple more kids. We’re happy for our numbers across the board,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The junior high program is at 35.
“There’s more kids and they’re at different levels. You have to coach them; it’s nice to have the kids to be able to coach them. You work on the basics. It’s great to have the older kids to teach the younger kids. We’re happy with the numbers and how things are going so far.”
The Spartans had two sessions on Monday.
“The first session was mainly offensive. Running the plays more team wise,” Cooper said. “It was more on focus and timing. The linemen were getting into it a lot more.
“We worked on the passing a lot more. For the younger guys, we were running the base stuff; staying on blocks. In the afternoon, we did special teams and defense.”
Cooper said it was a positive first look at his squad as they are coming off an 11-1 record a season ago.
“Overall, yes, I’m pleased. But, I’m never completely satisfied,” he said. “I feel like we’re doing well and we’re on schedule.
“I like where the kids are at; we’ll continue to build on it. There’s a lot we messed up at and a lot to get better at.”
There are a couple of position battles to be contested at Laurel according to Cooper, including outside linebacker and cornerback.
MOHAWK
The Warriors marched 46 players out on Monday. It’s an increase of two players from the 2021 season.
“Absolutely, we’ve been in the top of double-A for three years now so I’m certainly happy about it.” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said of the turnout.
Mohawk had two sessions that focused on everything from offense and defense to the special teams.
“We do it all. Today’s the first day in camp and first day in full pads. Just like the rest we’ve been at it for a long time,” McCutcheon said. “It’s that time of year where we got to spend our days working on everything. Each session has some offense defense and special teams. We had two sessions.”
McCutcheon commented about what stood out to him on the first day of practice.
“Our front line looked good today,” he said. “We’re counting on them to lead our team and they were off to a good start today. On our line, we bring back everyone except one out front so that’s the biggest thing. They’re experienced. All of our front line with the exception of one either started or played significant time last year. They know the drill so it showed up. Their experience is showing right now.”
The Warriors ended the 2021 season with an overall record of 6-6. This season is all about physicality.
“I hope and it appears we’re going to be a physical team. It’s going to start up front for us,” McCutcheon said. “If they lead the way I think the physicality will be a good start for us. We’re a little younger on the back end and we’ll see how far the physicality gets us.”
Neshannock
The Lancers trotted out 44 players on the first day, an increase from 37 players from last season.
“We do got big numbers in our freshman group this year,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “That’s nice to see that. Just probably 39 to 40 of them have been here all year long other than them playing other sports.”
At the first practice of the season, Neshannock focused on the fundamentals and its special teams. The practices are split into three sessions: one in the morning, one in the afternoon and an hour session in the evening.
“A lot of fundamentals, start from scratch. When you get the pads on you got to go back to the fundamentals and hit everything again. Of course, a big emphasis on special teams as well. It’s still early; we’ll start working on them later tonight. We’ll have an hour session every night that’s special teams.”
Mozzocio noted Peyton Weaver, Jonny Huff, Jaxon Mozzocio and Aiden Shaffer stood out on Monday.
“I thought Peyton Weaver ran the ball very well today,” Mozzocio said. “Jonny Huff did a good job conducting the offense. Jaxon Mozzocio looked good, Aiden Shaffer, they all had good practices this morning.”
After ending last season with an overall record of 7-4, which ended in the WPIAL Class 2A first round of the playoffs, the Lancers are looking to refine their offensive and defensive line.
“It’s both early in the year but we’ve had a very productive summer. We have most of our installs in, everything in,” Mozzocio said. “We’re just refining at this point. I just think we’re more of a veteran football team this year in our key positions.”
SHENANGO
The Wildcats booted up 29 players for day one. Last year, the team had 26 players turn out for the first day of camp.
“I mean, small school, it’s a good number,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “We’d always like to have more but most of the kids who came out were working out all summer too so no real surprises.”
Shenango focused on the offense, defense and special teams at practice and Graham said it’s just like getting ready for a game. The Wildcats will have some underclassman picking up some roles.
“Obviously, our veteran players know what to expect and the younger guys are stepping into some roles. Our upperclassmen have seen specific playing time,” Graham said. “We have 11 freshmen this year that we’re asking to fill some roles and some sophomores filling in the system. Most of these guys have a lot of experience. We expect big things from them.”
Shenango ended the 2021 season with an overall record of 4-7. The communication and gelling of the team is coming together according to Graham.
“They’ve been well. I think, like I stated before, being in the system we had in place for the last five years helps sometimes. It’s a little bit boring for those veteran players but the younger guys have to learn it as well,” Graham said. “They’re coming along though. They’re starting to look like a football team with pads on but we’ll see what happens of Friday and Saturday nights.”
UNION
Niedbala welcomed 27 players on the first day, which is up four from a season ago.
“Obviously, you would like to have as many as you can out,” Niedbala said. “First year, 27, we’re kind of happy with that.”
Niedbala noted the obstacles of a small roster.
“The biggest challenge is how much do you push them and how much do you back off. and how much do you hit and how much do you do mental work,” he said. “Obviously, we need all 27 of those guys. They’re going to make up our team. It doesn’t matter if it’s 1 or 27, we need them all.”
The Scotties started at the bottom and worked their way up on the first day.
“We worked on fundamental stuff. That’s the name of the game,” Niedbala said. “First day in pads. We definitely got into the fundamentals of tackling and obviously blocking.
“We’ve been with these kids all summer. It’s kind of a know what we have as far as a team right now. The hitting aspect, there were a few guys that showed something, guys that put on the pads that I was kind of excited to see.”
Union, which was 4-6 last year, will use the remainder of camp to address position battles.
“We have a couple of guys, especially on the offensive line, a couple of guys at linebacker, that are in battles,” he said. “It was good to see what was going on and get the pads popping a little bit.”
The Scotties ran some two-minute drills and were running them efficiently.
“We did a couple of two-minute drills. The biggest thing is being able to understand situations. That’s the biggest thing, the learning curve, with that. It’s a good teaching moment,” Niedbala said.
WILMINGTON
The Greyhounds suited up 34 players on Monday. The previous year saw 36 players come out on the first day of camp.
“I think it’s a good number for us. When you look at the senior class, it’s a senior class that has four players,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “Anytime you have a class with four players in it you would expect that overall number to be a little bit small and that’s why I think we’re at 34 this year.”
Wilmington looked to return to the basic techniques and fundamentals that was worked on in the offseason.
“For us our big focus on day one it’s all about techniques and fundamentals. Even though you work those techniques and those fundamentals all summer it’s really a different ball game when you put those lower pads on and you have to execute at full speed. For us it’s day one, it’s back to the basics, a lot technique and fundamental work today.”
Phillian didn’t name specific players that excelled but rather mentioned the whole attitude of the team impressed him.
“I thought overall the guys just did a really good job. For me when I reflect on today, one thing I would say is we have a really, really good group this year. There’s a lot of high-character young men on our football team this year,” Phillian said. “The thing that really impressed me the most today was the attitude of the entire team. We got guys that are coachable, they bring a great energy and enthusiasm to practice and that was certainly evident on day one of camp today.”
The Greyhounds had an overall record of 7-3 last season and it ended with a 48-6 loss to Farrell in the District 10, Class 2A championship game. This season is all about cohesiveness.
“I think the big thing is, ‘How cohesive can we be? Can we function as one unit?’ That’s really what I’m looking to see,” Phillian said. “I want this team to come together. One heartbeat. I think we took positive strides in that direction today. I really believe that’s going to be the thing that drives and determines our success this season.”
